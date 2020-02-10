Israel hits Hamas training compound in retaliation for rocket strikes

Palestinians walk through the rubble of a destroyed Hamas site from a previous Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza strip. (Flash90/Wissam Nassar)

By World Israel News Staff

The Israel Defense Forces continued on Monday to implement its policy of striking back when the Jewish State is attacked from the Gaza Strip.

“Air-raid sirens sounding in southern Israel,” the IDF tweeted on Sunday night.

“One rocket was just fired from Gaza into Israel,” it posted soon thereafter.

Later, within hours, the military followed up and announced that in response to the “projectile…launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” Israeli “aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The IDF said that the targets struck in the retaliatory raid included “a training compound and military infrastructures used by the Hamas terror organization,” adding that by attacking the target, Israel was impeding the “future abilities” of the terrorists.

“The IDF views any kind of terror activity aimed at Israeli territory with great severity and is highly prepared for various scenarios,” said one of the statements issued Sunday night and early Monday morning.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians,” said the military, repeating the longstanding Israeli position that as ruler of the Gaza Strip, Hamas is the prime target of the Israeli strikes even if it claims that other terror groups carried out the attack on Israel.

Air attacks on Israel have been stepped up over recent weeks.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that in response to a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, IDF tanks had targeted two Hamas military posts in Gaza.

Mortars and a massive number of explosive balloons have also been used by the terrorists recently to attack across the border, and the Israel Air Force has struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza in response to a number of those incidents, as well.