Israel ‘hopes’ to get hostages out – then ‘eradicate Hamas’, Netanyahu tells David Cameron

Britain’s foreign minister David Cameron meets with Israeli president and prime minister in Jerusalem ahead of expected hostage release.

By World Israel News Staff

British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem Thursday, ahead of an expected ceasefire in Gaza coinciding with the release of dozens of captives held by the Hamas terror organization.

Netanyahu thanked the former UK premier for “standing with Israel,” adding that while Israel hopes the deal securing the release of 50-80 hostages from Gaza is successful, Israel must ultimately “eradicate” Hamas.

“We hope to get our hostages out, Netanyahu said.

“It’s not without its challenges. But we have to, we hope to get this first tranche out. And then we’re committed to getting everyone out.”

“We’ll continue with our war aims, namely to eradicate Hamas, because Hamas has already promised that they will do this again and again and again.”

“They’re a genocidal terrorist cult. There’s no hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, between Israel and the Arab states, if we don’t eradicate this murderous movement that threatens the future of all of us.”

“It’s a larger battle of civilization against barbarism, the kind of savagery that you saw on your visit. It’s the worst savagery perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. And just as the world united to vanquish the Nazis or vanquish al-Qaeda after 9/11 or vanquish ISIS, we have to unite to vanquish Hamas.”

According to a statement by the Qatari government Thursday, the ceasefire, initially slated to begin Thursday morning, will go into effect at 7:00 a.m. Friday, with the release of 13 Israeli captives.







The deal will include the freeing of 150 jailed Palestinian terrorists in exchange for the release of 50 Israeli women and children, with an option available for additional releases during an extended ceasefire of up to 10 days, with at least ten hostages released per day.

Cameron mentioned his visit to Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit sites during the Hamas invasion of October 7th and the scene of a massacre in which at least 130 residents were slaughtered.

“I wanted to come in person and go to the sites of the country and go to Kibbutz Be’eri to see just the true nature of the horrific attacks that you faced.”

“I think it’s very important to do that and see that. And, you know, we stand with the people of Israel in sympathy for what you have gone through.”

During his meeting with President Herzog, Cameron said that Britain supports the hostage deal – both in terms of the release of captives, and for the provision to get “more aid into Gaza to help the Palestinian people.”

“Those people need food, they need water, they need medicine. They need fuel, because it’s essential to be able to get the aid around Gaza to work desalination plants, to make sure that hospitals can run. So I think there’s a real opportunity to use this pause to help deliver that, and I hope that can go ahead.”