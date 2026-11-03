Israel issues urgent nationwide cyber alert after hackers sabotage supermarket freezers across Europe

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate has urgently instructed supermarket chains, food companies, and logistics centers nationwide to inspect and secure their refrigeration systems immediately, following a wave of destructive cyberattacks across Europe.

Hackers remotely manipulated freezer temperatures to above 50°C, destroying food stocks and causing major financial losses. Attacks were reported in seven European countries, with a similar incident reportedly affecting 700 supermarkets in France.

Israeli businesses have been directed to inspect vulnerable systems, particularly those accessible remotely by technicians, and report their protective measures. Key safeguards include blocking direct internet access, replacing default passwords, updating software, enabling multi-factor authentication, and activating temperature alerts.

Authorities warn that such attacks could threaten Israel’s food supply chain, damage equipment, and even cause fires. No comparable attack in Israel has been reported.