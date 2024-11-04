Israel kills Islamic Jihad terrorist involved in October 7th massacre

Ahmed Al-Dalu, who took part in the massacre of Israelis at Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 7th, was eliminated in an IDF airstrike.

By World Israel News Staff

In a targeted Israeli airstrike, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military intelligence official involved in the atrocities of October 7th was killed.

According to a statement released by an IDF spokesperson Monday, Islamic Jihad’s Ahmed Al-Dalu was involved in the October 7, 2023 massacre at the border town of Kibbutz Kfar Azza, and had orchestrated several terror operations targeting Israeli civilians since the onset of the current war.

Al-Dalu was killed alongside another Islamic Jihad terrorist in the air raid, the Israeli military said.

The IDF spokesperson’s office also reported Monday morning that ground forces from the 162nd and 252nd divisions are actively engaging in operations throughout the Gaza Strip, and have killed a number of terrorist operatives as they work to dismantle terror infrastructure through both close-quarters combat and coordinated airstrikes.

Nahal Brigade troops are currently operating in Rafah, in southern Gaza, where they have eliminated a number of terrorists in the ongoing anti-terror sweep.

In a recent strike, the brigade directed an airstrike against a terror cell sheltering in a military building housing mines intended for attacks on Israeli forces, eliminating the cell and destroying the mines.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeted Abu Ali Rida, a Hezbollah commander in the Baraachit area.

Rida, responsible for rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on IDF troops and overseeing Hezbollah operatives in the region, was killed in the strike.

IDF troops continue to conduct precision raids in southern Lebanon, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, seizing weapons, and eliminating enemy operatives. In one raid, IDF forces struck a militant operating from a structure near the border, resulting in a series of secondary explosions, suggesting the presence of stored weaponry.