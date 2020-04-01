Israel opens hearts (and pockets) for twin 4-year-old orphans

Over NIS 1.5 million has been donated in the last day to help the family of Tamar Peretz-Levi, Israel’s youngest pandemic victim so far.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Israeli deaths from the coronavirus jumped with 21 dead as of Wednesday morning, but number 18 hit a particular chord in the country as Tamar Peretz-Levi was the youngest victim so far at age 49 – a widow and mother of 4-year-old twins.

Peretz-Levi died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being hospitalized for less than a week. Her story touched many hearts, as this is the second major tragedy in her children’s young lives. Their father died of a heart attack only seven months after their birth.

The mayor of her hometown, Lod, Yair Revivo, told the press that “Tamar was a heroic woman” who had “fought for many years to create a family and bring the twins into this world.”

Revivo and other town residents immediately opened a crowdfunding campaign on the youngsters’ behalf, with a target of NIS 1.8 million ($500,000). In less than 24 hours, over NIS 1.5 million had already been donated.

One of the fundraising organizers, Yossi Davidov, was in shock as he told Ynet that he didn’t think such a sum could be raised, with so many Israelis out of work due to the pandemic.

“We’re already past the first million. Is there anything like this nation?” he said.

The money will go to a foundation dedicated solely to the Peretz-Levi children, who will be raised by Tamar’s family. A niece, Mor Smadja Mutzafi, told Channel 12 that her aunt has eight surviving siblings, and she doesn’t know yet which one will officially get custody, “but they’re in the best hands possible. We will envelop them [in love],” she said.

Telling the children the awful news of their mother’s death was a heartbreaking moment, she said tearfully.

“Two of their uncles told them gently…. They explained that from now on, Mommy would accompany them from heaven, and will be there for them all the time, and that unfortunately she won’t be coming back. They cried their hearts out until they fell asleep.”