Israel prevents Gazans from returning home after Hamas violates hostage deal

According to the agreement, Hamas was supposed to release female civilian captives, including Arbel Yehud, before freeing female soldiers.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel announced on Saturday that Palestinians would not be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza until Hamas releases the civilian captive, female hostage Arbel Yehud, according to the hostage release agreement.

Hamas released four female IDF soldiers on Saturday: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag.

According to the agreement, Hamas was supposed to release female civilian captives, including Arbel Yehud, before freeing female soldiers.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, believed to be holding Yehud hostage, said they would release her “according to the terms of the deal.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the release of the four female soldiers but added that Gazans would not be allowed to return to the north until Arbel Yehud is released.

“Israel has received four female soldiers who had been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group today. In exchange, the country will release security prisoners as part of the agreement,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not permit Gazans to move north of the Gaza Strip until arrangements are made for the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was scheduled to be freed today,” the statement continued.

The decision was reportedly made after a discussion with Netanyahu about the names of the four hostages to be released, but was not announced prior to their release due to concerns that Hamas might sabotage the deal.

Walla reports that Israel asked the Trump Administration to pressure Qatar and Egypt to demand Arbel Yehud’s release.

Yehud was scheduled to be released in the previous hostage release agreement in November 2023, but remained in captivity after the deal collapsed.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that “Hamas did not abide by its obligation in the deal to free civilian women first.”

He insisted that Arbel Yehud must be released and, concerning the Bibas family, said, “We have heavy concerns for their fate.”

Hagari also said Israel was committed to the return of Agam Berger, the only one of the five female soldiers still held captive in Gaza.