Israel ravaged by over a 170 fires amid heatwave

By World Israel News Staff

Israel was hit with an onslaught of wildfires on Saturday, with firefighters battling 176 blazes amid a scorching heatwave and strong winds.

The fires, which spread rapidly throughout the day, prompted the evacuation of hikers and residents in affected areas. One major inferno erupted in the Karmia nature reserve near the Gaza Strip, while two other large fires emerged in the cities of Acre and Har Turan in the north.

The Karmia nature reserve fire, fueled by dry vegetation, threatened nearby communities and required a joint effort from Keren Kayemet L’Israel (KKL-JNF) forestry teams and Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services to bring it under control.







משעות הבוקר התרחשו 71 אירועי שריפה בשטחים פתוחים.

הכוחות הקרקעיים וטייסת הכיבוי אלעד פועלים בשעה זו לבלימת התפשטות האש במספר אירועי שריפה:

מחוז צפון-טורען, מחוז צפון -עילוט,מחוז דרום-קיבוץ כרמיה,מחוז מרכז -בישוב צור משה סמוך לנתניה,מחוז חוף -כפר מזרעה pic.twitter.com/ud1nUnhWLG — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) May 27, 2023

Extreme weather conditions, with temperatures soaring to as high as 40°C (104°F) and reduced visibility due to dust and mist, made firefighting efforts even more challenging. Firefighting planes were deployed to extinguish fires near

near Kibbutz Kfar Etzion in Judea and Samaria.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Fire and Rescue Commissioner implemented a 24-hour ban on open-air fires from the morning, aiming to mitigate the risk of fires in parks, forests, and nature reserves. Authorities warned that the majority of forest fires in Israel are caused by human negligence.







השריפה ליד זיקים: לפי החשד, מטיילים שהתאמנו בירי כדורי צבע גרמו לדלקה | לידיעה המלאה >>> https://t.co/K3jsYCwGax@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: אמנון זיו) pic.twitter.com/MJ3csMzgVS — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 27, 2023

As the fires raged across the country, other weather-related dangers emerged. Authorities cautioned about the potential for dangerous flash flooding, especially with rain forecasted in certain regions over the coming days. Police urged the public to avoid riverbeds and emphasized that attempting to drive across bodies of water over the next two days could be perilous.

Despite the ferocity of the fires and the disruption they caused, there were no reports of injuries. However, several vehicles were abandoned or caught fire as individuals hastily fled from the advancing flames.