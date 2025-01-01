Israel received over $22 billion in US military aid since Hamas invasion – report

Swedish thinktank says US military support for Israel since October 7th has totalled more than $22 billion, with the US cementing its role as the primary exporter of arms to the Jewish state.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States supplied Israel’s military with over $22 billion in equipment since October 7th, 2023, a Swedish-based thinktank reported this week.

According to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), between October 7th and December 2023, the U.S. had transferred over 10,000 tons of military equipment and munitions to the IDF, with an estimated value of $2.4 billion.

By August of 2024, that figure had risen to 50,000 tons, with a value of $12 billion.

The SIPRI report also showed a significant increase in the proportion of Israel’s military imports coming from the United States, cementing America’s role as the IDF’s primary source of foreign arms.

While 69% of foreign-made military equipment and munitions purchased by the IDF from 2019 to 2023 came from the United States, since October 2023, that figure has increased to 78%.

American weapons transfers to Israel since October 7th, 2023, have included interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome missile defense network, various aerial munitions including guided bombs, CH-53 transport helicopters, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, 155mm artillery shells, bunker buster bombs, armored vehicles, and other equipment.

According to the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations, the United States has given Israel over $310 billion in military and economic aid since the Jewish state’s establishment, after adjusting for inflation.

Currently, Israel receives an annual military aid package of $3.8 billion, as part of a ten-year memorandum of understanding penned by the Obama administration in 2016.

In 2024, Congress approved emergency aid packages to Israel, including one package in February topping $14 billion, with $2.5 billion in weapon transfers in March, 2024.

The report also found that Israel’s domestic arms industry has flourished, with three Israeli companies ranking in the top 100 of arms manufacturers worldwide in terms of annual revenue.