Israel reportedly targets Syrian chemical weapons research facility, 14 killed

Rubble from an airstrike in Syria. (Flash90/Ali Syria)

A center in Syria suspected of researching chemical weapons was hit by airstrikes overnight Monday.

By World Israel News Staff

An attack on two military facilities southeast of Aleppo and attributed to Israel were carried out on Monday night, Syrian news sources report.

The attack took place in the Al-Safira region.

“The flight’s missiles targeted some military depots… the air defenses confronted the hostile missiles,” Syrian state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

The British-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, later said that 14 had been killed in the airstrike.

The airstrike reportedly came from the direction of Jordan and Iraq in contrast to earlier recent attacks that originated from Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Al Jazeera reports that Syrian state TV said a research center was hit. The Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in Aleppo is suspected of researching chemical weapons, according to Western sources.

Al Arabiya reports that the research center is also developing missile technologies in cooperation with Iran.

Israel did not comment on the attack.

“Shortly after the strikes in Aleppo, additional airstrikes by unidentified aircraft were carried out in Al-Mayadeen in the Deir Ezzor area located near the Syria-Iraq border,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

The attack follows another that took place in the early morning hours of April 27. At around 5:00 a.m., SANA reported that Israel attacked an ammunition depot. It said that most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted and shot down.

The missiles were launched from Lebanese air space, according to the report. Seven were reportedly killed in that attack.

Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syrian territory, mainly targeting Iranian forces and installations. Israel has made clear it won’t tolerate Iranian entrenchment on Syrian soil.