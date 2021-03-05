Israel says Harris communicated ‘complete opposition’ to ICC prosecution

Netanyahu spoke with the American vice president at the end of the week, discussing the Hague’s decision to prosecute Israel for war crimes.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday evening, discussing the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to launch an investigation of the IDF’s operation in Gaza.

“Vice President Harris expressed the American administration’s complete opposition to the decision of the prosecutor of the ICC in The Hague,” said a statement released by the Israeli government following the telephone conversation.

Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s resolve to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, echoing his statements in January when he congratulated President Joe Biden on his election victory and reaffirmed that confronting Tehran remains Israel’s top defense priority.

Israel staunchly opposes the Biden administration’s attempts to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the primary benefactor of terror armies in the Middle East.

“There can be no going back to the previous nuclear agreement,” said Netanyahu in November.

During their call on Thursday, Harris also “commended” Israel on “the great success of the vaccines campaign.”

In addition, “The Prime Minister and the Vice President agreed to establish a joint team to tighten cooperation in technological research and development in the fight against the coronavirus, water, green energy and in additional areas.”