Israeli security forces foil terror plot to bomb Jewish holy sites

Security forces said the actions are ‘are even more severe when being carried out by Israeli citizens during wartime.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency and the police foiled a terrorist plan to bomb Jewish holy sites in the north of Israel last month and to shoot worshippers who prayed there.

On Thursday, the agencies announced the arrest of Basel Abahara, a 23-year-old who lives in the Galilee region, and two minors in mid-August.

This week, they were indicted for planning terrorist acts and keeping weapons.

During interrogations, Abahara admitted that he had been planning to bomb the holy sites and then to shoot Jewish worshippers there.

He also said he built the explosives based on advice from contacts in Judea and Samaria.

Abahara enlisted the aid of minors to carry out the attack.

Shin Bet said the planning of the attack was in the early phases, and they managed to seize communication devices, bomb-making materials, and a military vest.

Abahara also admitted to throwing a Molotov cocktail not far from his home.

Shin Bet said in a statement that the planning of such an attack was even more severe than usual because it involved “Israeli citizens during wartime.”

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police treat any involvement of Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the state’s and citizens’ security with great severity, will continue to operate accordingly under the authority afforded to them, and will use the means at their disposal to thwart threats,” they said.

Last Thursday, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated a terror leader who planned numerous attacks in Northern Samaria.

Shadi Zakarneh was killed alongside other terrorists by an IAF strike on his vehicle after Shin Bet saw him traveling in Qabatiya.

The strike that killed Zkarneh also eliminated two other terrorists in the vehicle, and a strike on an additional vehicle killed three others.

The second vehicle was laden with explosives, and the strike caused multiple blasts.