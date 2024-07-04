Israel sends delegation to Doha after ‘significant breakthrough’ on hostage deal

Families of people held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip hold photographs of their loved ones during a protest outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Oct. 21, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Defense Minister: ‘Today, and I’m saying this cautiously, we’re closer than ever (to securing a hostage release deal).’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Thursday, Israel’s security cabinet approved the sending of a delegation to Doha as a member of Israel’s negotiating team indicated there was a “significant breakthrough” in the newest version of a hostage release proposal.

A day before, Hamas submitted their review of the 3-phase hostage deal, which the Mossad evaluated, and Mossad chief David Barnea is heading to Doha with the rest of the delegation.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was optimistic about the success of this round of hostage deal negotiations. On Wednesday, he told families of hostages that a deal for the release of the captives was “closer than ever.”

“A month ago, I was pessimistic about our chances of reaching a deal anytime soon,” he added.

“One of my prime goals in all of my meetings in the United States was to put pressure on Hamas to come to a deal with the understanding that there’s not going to be a better deal,” Gallant said.

“Today, and I’m saying this cautiously, we’re closer than ever,” he concluded.

The “significant breakthrough” reported by the member of Israel’s negotiating team was that they were getting closer to bridging the gap between Israel and Hamas on the terms of the deal.

Past negotiations fell through because Israel was willing to agree to a 3-phase ending of the war, as stipulated by the agreement. Still, Hamas demanded that Israel commit to a complete ceasefire from the outside.

According to the official, the transition between phase one and phase two of the deal may have changed in this round, following the initial six-week pause in fighting along with the release of the first group of hostages.

The Israeli official said the breakthrough “can serve to advance negotiations. There’s a deal with a real chance of implementation. Though the clauses are not easy, they shouldn’t scupper the deal” the official said.

In a call to US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “stressed again that the war will end only after achieving all of its goals, and not one moment earlier,” said an Israeli official.