Israel strips Amnesty of tax benefits over anti-Israel activities

By JNS

Israel’s Tax Authority has revoked Amnesty International’s tax benefits, accusing the organization of supporting anti-Israel activities and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Monday’s decision follows an inquiry launched in July 2023 and months of review by a special team established by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“Whoever acts against the State of Israel will not be eligible for benefits from the State of Israel,” said Smotrich.

The Finance Ministry’s decision to revoke tax benefits stemmed partly from allegations that Amnesty Israel mirrored calls from its parent organization, including support for arms embargoes and tourism boycotts in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

Ministry Director-General Shlomi Heizler argued that such actions violated Israel’s Boycott Law, asserting that Amnesty Israel lacks independence due to its reliance on international funding, which constitutes 80% of its budget.

Amnesty International’s international board earlier this month suspended its Israel branch for two years, citing failure to align with Amnesty’s research, discrediting its findings, and allegations of “anti-Palestinian racism.”

The Israeli branch, founded in 1964 and one of Amnesty’s oldest chapters, denies the racism claims and disputes the parent organization’s accusations of genocide and apartheid against Israel, labeling the findings flawed and inconsistent with international definitions.