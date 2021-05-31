Israel summons Mexican envoy over support for UN anti-Israel resolution

The Foreign Ministry told the Mexican envoy it expected friendly countries to stand by Israel during difficult times, as Israel has done for Mexico.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Mexico’s Ambassador to Israel Pablo Macedo was summoned on Monday for an inquiry at the Foreign Ministry following Mexico’s vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in favor of establishing a Commission of Inquiry against Israel following the IDF’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas.

Twenty-four states, including Bahrain with which Israel recently signed a peace treaty, supported the motion on Thursday, nine voted against it, and 14 countries abstained. No European country supported the motion.

In the reprimand, Modi Ephraim, Deputy Director General at the Foreign Ministry and Head of the Latin American and Caribbean Division, clarified to Macedo that Israel’s expectation from a friendly country like Mexico is that good bilateral relations also be reflected in the international arena and that Mexico stands by Israel in its difficult times, as Israel did for Mexico.

He also demanded that Mexico “show understanding for the security challenges facing Israel and recognize its right and duty to protect its citizens, on whom 4,300 missiles were fired by Hamas.”

Ephraim added that “it is inconceivable that Mexico would side with countries hostile to Israel in a decision that does not contribute to peace and awards Hamas’ terrorism.”

The Philippine Ambassador to Israel, Alberto Macairog, was summoned by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday and for a similar reprimanded.