Israel threatens Hamas with targeted killings

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has threatened Hamas with targeted killings in response to the recent wave of terror in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Monday, according to i24 News.

Recent terror attacks included, for example, the shooting deaths of Eli Kay in Jerusalem’s Old City in November and of Yehuda Dimentman in Samaria last week. In both instances, other victims were wounded.

The warnings were sent to the Gaza-based terror group by Egyptian security officials who are now visiting the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, the report said. There was no comment from Hamas in response.

The Egyptian delegation had traveled to Gaza for negotiations with Hamas on preserving the ceasefire with Israel and on ways to rebuild the Strip.

Hamas reportedly pleaded for a “legitimate struggle until the occupier is expelled from all Palestinian lands and the settlers are evicted,” the report added.

On Saturday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also based in Gaza, agreed to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria.