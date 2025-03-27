Israel to Gazans: Oust Hamas, free hostages or war will continue

In message addressed to Gazans, Defense Minister encourages anti-Hamas protests to continue, says the terror group being stripped of power is “the only way to stop the war.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Gazans to force Hamas out of the Strip, warning that the war will intensify until the terror group is ousted and the hostages still held in the coastal enclave are freed.

“The IDF will soon operate forcefully in additional areas in Gaza and you will be required to evacuate and lose more and more territory. The plans are already ready and approved,” Katz said in a message on X, addressed to residents of the Strip.

“Learn from the residents of Beit Lahiya: Demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages – this is the only way to stop the war,” he continued.’

Katz stressed that Hamas, particularly its slain leader Yahya Sinwar, were responsible for the suffering of Gazans due to the war following the October 7th terror onslaught.

Sinwar was replaced by his brother, Mohammed, who has refused to cede Hamas’ control of the territory.

“The first Sinwar destroyed Gaza, and the second Sinwar is ready to burn half of Gaza with his own hands just to try and maintain his corrupt rule alongside his fellow Hamas murderers and rapists,” Katz added.

“Hamas is putting your lives at risk, causing you to lose your homes and more and more territory that will be integrated into Israel’s defense formation,” he wrote.

Several members of the Netanyahu government have threatened that for each hostage Hamas continues to hold, the IDF will conquer several kilometers of Gazan territory, which will be added to an ever-expanding buffer zone under Israeli control.

In recent days, Gazans have taken to the streets to protest against Hamas and demand an end to the war with Israel.

Hamas has long used deadly force to silence its critics within the coastal enclave, including murdering dissident journalists and those who criticize the terror group’s rule on social media.