Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal seen before their departure from Ben-Gurion Airport for an official visit to Turkey, March 9, 2022. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

It was decided to once again upgrade the level of the relations between the two countries to that of full diplomatic ties and to return ambassadors and consuls general from the two countries.

By World Israel News Staff

After years of damaged ties, Israel and Turkey have restored full diplomatic relations, Israel’s Government Press Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel. We will continue to strengthen Israel’s standing in the world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

The decision to resume ties was made following Lapid’s recent visit to Ankara, where he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlot Çavuşoğlu, and his discussions with President Recep Erdoğan, the press spokesperson said in the news release, noting “positive developments” in ties between the two countries over the past year.

On Tuesday night, Israel’s Foreign Ministry director-general, Alon Ushpiz, spoke with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, concluding the agreement.

“This restoration of diplomatic relations is a continuation of the positive direction in the development of relations over the past year, since President Herzog’s diplomatic visit to Ankara, and the reciprocal visits of the foreign ministers to Jerusalem and Ankara,” the release said.

“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability.”

Herzog visited Turkey in March, where he was warmly greeted with the playing of Israel’s national anthem and a 21-gun salute.

“I commend the renewal of full diplomatic relations with Turkey—an important development that we’ve been leading for the past year, which will encourage greater economic relations, mutual tourism, and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples,” Herzog stated Wednesday.

“Good neighborly relations and the spirit of partnership in the Middle East are important for us all. Members of all faiths—Muslims, Jews, and Christians—can and must live together in peace,” he added.

As recently as last week, Turkey slammed Israel’s Operation Breaking Dawn in which the IDF eliminated the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leadership, which bombarded Israel with rocket attacks from Gaza. Erdogan said he had taken “a clear stance against the attacks by Israeli security forces targeting Gaza and Gazan civilians.”