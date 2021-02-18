Israel, US announce development of Arrow-4 missile interceptor

“Over the last three decades, we have developed one of the most advanced missile defense arrays in the world,” said Israel’s Missile Defense Organization head.

Israel and the U.S. announced the joint development of the Arrow-4 on Thursday.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement, “The development of Arrow-4 together with our American partners will result in a technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battle field and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond.”

Arrow-4 will replace the Arrow-2 in Israel’s missile defense array, which includes Iron Dome for short-range missiles and David’s Sling, which is designed to intercept enemy planes, cruise missiles and medium-to-long range rockets.

“Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities,” according to an Israel Defense Ministry release. “Arrow-4 will be the next generation of endo-exoatmospheric interceptors in the Arrow weapon system, which today consists of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors,”

In December 2020, Israel’s Missile Defense Organization and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency performed a first-ever test of a multilayered air defense system using the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems. In the test, the missiles targeted cruise missiles, drones and long-range ballistic missiles.

The cooperation between the two agencies will continue with the development of the Arrow-4.

“Arrow-4 is a cooperative program between the MDA and IMDO that illustrates U.S. commitment to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats,” said Vice Adm. John Hill, U.S. Missile Defense Agency director.

Moshe Patel, head of Israel’s Missile Defense Organization said, “We are starting the development of the Arrow-4 system at a symbolic time – 30 years after the Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the IMDO and the joint missile defense program with our American partners.

“Over the last three decades, we have developed one of the most advanced missile defense arrays in the world, built of four layers with demonstrated capabilities. These capabilities are being constantly improved against emerging threats. Arrow-4 will have unprecedented flight and interception capabilities, ensuring the security of the State of Israel.”