Israeli ambassador blasts UN for accusing Israel of intentionally starving Gazans

Danon: ‘The report fails to mention the starvation of the hostages who are still being held captive by the Hamas terror organization.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon firmly pushed back against false allegations that Israel is committing genocide by intentionally starving civilians in Gaza.

Danon submitted a letter of complaint to UN Secretary-General Antoni Guterres following a “Right to Food” report accusing Israel of depriving Gazans of food as a war tactic.

“This disgraceful report is an attempt to re-write the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and promote incitement against the State of Israel,” Danon said.

He added that under the guise of pretending to ensure the fair distribution of food to everyone, the report instead is “a political manifesto under the guise of a factual manifesto whose sole purpose is to distort Jewish and Israeli history and promote anti-semitic narratives.”

Danon added, “Additionally, the report fails to mention the starvation of the hostages who are still being held captive by the Hamas terror organization, and it fails to mention Hamas’ responsibility for the inadequate distribution and looting of the humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

The ambassador requested that the Secretary-General refuse to submit the report to the UN General Assembly and denounce the antisemitic allegations contained in it.

He added, “It is shameful that such a publication was transmitted on your behalf to the General Assembly.”

The recent IDF return to northern Gaza was to prevent Hamas from re-establishing itself in areas such as Jabaliya, where the terror group enriched itself through looting and reselling aid.

Analysts told The Press Service of Israel that Hamas continues to seize humanitarian aid from civilians so they can use it for their own purposes and sell it to civilians at exorbitant prices.

‘There were reports about a month ago that Hamas has earned as much as $500,000 by selling the humanitarian aid it looted from the international organizations. With this money, it pays salaries to its remaining members and manages to mobilize new ones,’ Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies and a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security, told TPS-IL.