Israeli ambassador Danon slams UN’s silence over Bibas children held in Gaza

The Bibas family, among those still held captive in Gaza (Courtesy)



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the UN Security Council on Thursday for its silence over the plight of the Bibas children still held in Gaza.

He pointed out the hypocrisy of the body’s focus on the fate of children in Gaza but not one word about the youngest Israeli hostages.

“Why didn’t you hold a discussion on the situation of children in Israel?” Danon asked.

He added, “You are blind to their pain and their tears.”

Danon held up a picture of Kfir Bibas and said, “Perhaps you have forgotten about little Kfir Bibas, but I promise you, we haven’t.”

He continued, “Kfir Bibas was nine months old when he was ripped from his bed, along with his four-year-old brother, Ariel, and his parents, Shiri and Yarden. He has remained in the darkness of Hamas’s terror dungeons.”

Since the family was kidnapped on October 7th, 2023, neither the Israeli government nor relatives have received any news about them, including the state of their health.

Danon included the Red Cross in his criticism, saying, “We have received no word, nothing, about [Kfir’s] condition. No visits from the Red Cross, no offers of assistance, and no outrage from the UN.”

He continued, “Do you not hear the cries of Israeli children? Do you not feel the pain of Israeli children? Do you not see their tears? If you did, if you cared for anything other than political agendas, this session would discuss Kfir Bibas and all those Israel children still suffering as well.”

“Our children, every single one, deserve more than your silence. They deserve more than your indifference. They deserve their lives back,” Danon said.

Danon then pointed out the irony of the UN’s intense focus on children in Gaza, when Hamas puts the children of Gaza in danger by embedding terror infrastructure in schools and hospitals, effectively using children as human shields.

“Hamas, not Israel, is the one who turned Gaza into a war zone. Hamas, not Israel, is using children as human shields. Hamas, not Israel, is placing its terror infrastructure in schools, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods.

“When will you do something effective against Hamas to change the future of the children of the world?”