Israeli bus driver attacked after entering Palestinian village

IDF helicopter shot at over Tulkarm • Hebron terrorists’ homes mapped for demolition • IDF arrests 19 in raids in Judea and Samaria

By JNS

An Israeli bus driver was lightly wounded on Tuesday by a brick hurled at his vehicle in the Palestinian village of Hajjah in northern Samaria.

The 51-year-old reportedly entered the town to refuel and was confronted by local residents who then assaulted him, hurling a brick that penetrated the windshield and struck him in the head.

He was treated by first responders at the scene before being transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for further treatment.

IDF helicopter targeted

On Wednesday morning, terrorists opened fire on an Israel Defense Forces helicopter flying low over the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in Samaria, according to Arab reports.

Video circulating online appears to show the attack.

Palestinian resistance fighters in Tulkarm Refugee Camp, north of the occupied West Bank, target Israeli occupation helicopters with gunfire, this morning. pic.twitter.com/hR1JbmEC7A — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 23, 2023

No injuries or damage were reported.

IDF maps homes of Hebron terrorists

Israeli security forces on Tuesday night mapped for demolition the homes of the two Palestinian terrorists who murdered kindergarten teacher Batsheva Nigri in front of her young daughter on Monday.

לוחמי צה”ל בהובלת כוחות הנדסה מיפו הלילה בחברון שבחטיבת יהודה, את בתיהם של שני המחבלים שביצעו את פיגוע הירי שלשום בציר 60, בו נרצחה בת שבע ניגרי ז”ל.

במהלך הפעילות חשודים יידו אבנים, ירו זיקוקים והשליכו בקבוקי תבערה לעבר הלוחמים, אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/JBJ0zEuRhF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 23, 2023

During the operation in Hebron, Israeli forces were attacked with stones, fireworks and firebombs.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Nigri, 42, a kindergarten teacher from Beit Hagai, was killed on Monday when terrorists opened fire on her vehicle on Route 60, close to the Beit Hagai Junction. Another individual, identified as Aryeh Gottlieb, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Nigri’s 12-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of the car at the time of the attack, was not injured.

The suspects, identified as Mohammed and Sarker Shantir, were captured in Hebron on Tuesday, along with the M-16 assault rifle believed to have been used in the attack.

Israeli forces arrest 19 suspects overnight

A suspect was wounded by Israeli fire while trying to evade an arrest in Kfar Tzida overnight Tuesday, according to the IDF. The suspect was directed to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Israeli forces came under fire in the town, according to the military.

לוחמי צה”ל, שב”כ ומג”ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 19 מבוקשים והחרימו אמצעי לחימה וציוד צבאי ברחבי יהודה ושומרון. בפעילות הכוחות בכפרים תל, רפידה, עיזיריה, חלחול, יטא ודורא נעצרו שבעה מבוקשים>> pic.twitter.com/bbRuOugpAJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 23, 2023

The IDF arrested a total of 19 suspects in counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria overnight.

Weapons and military equipment were also confiscated during the operation.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Terrorist fires at Jewish shepherd

On Wednesday, a masked terrorist fired on a Jewish shepherd at the Dorot Illit farm in northern Samaria, according to Israeli media reports.

The shepherd was unharmed and the terrorist fled the scene.

A manhunt was underway for the terrorist, with large forces sweeping the area.