Terrorist cell plotting kidnappings east of Jerusalem captured

Israeli security forces uncover terror plot to carry out shooting attacks on IDF soldiers, abduct Israelis and hold them captive in a pit in the Jericho area.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli intelligence and security forces foiled a Palestinian terror plot aimed at abducting Israelis and carrying out attacks on IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Monday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the agency, a Palestinian terrorist cell operating in the Jericho area east of Jerusalem was uncovered recently, leading to the capture of two terrorist agents plotting a series of attacks on Israeli targets.

In a joint operation of the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police, 19-year-old Mahmoud Tariq and 20-year-old Ameen Qateysh, both Palestinian Authority residents of Aqabat Jaber in the Jericho district were arrested.

Shin Bet intel indicated that Tariq and Qateysh had organized a terror cell, acquired weapons, planned a series of attacks, and begun recruiting additional terrorists to carry out the terror plots.

Israeli security personnel confiscated a Carlo-style automatic weapon, a bomb, a bullet-proof vest, radio equipment, and army uniforms during the arrest operation.

A third member of the terror cell was arrested by the Palestinian Authority’s paramilitary Palestinian Preventive Security Force.

The terror cell had plotted to carry out shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers, and also abduct Israelis and hold them captive in a pit dug out by members of the cell.

During the joint IDF, Shin Bet, Israel Police raid in which Qateysh and Tariq were arrested, Israeli security personnel located the pit in question next to the home of one of the suspects.

Last week, prosecutors filed indictments against Qateysh and Tariq with an IDF court, charging the two with serious security crimes, including planning abductions, shooting attacks, and membership in and support for a terrorist organization.