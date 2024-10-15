Israeli forces capture Hamas suicide bomber cell behind Tel Aviv attack

Security and rescue forces at the scene of an explosive device explosion in southern Tel Aviv, August 18, 2024. (Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)

Hamas terror cell responsible for suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv apprehended, foiling planned bombing attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli authorities announced Tuesday the capture of a Hamas terror cell responsible for planning suicide bombing attacks in Israeli cities, including a recent botched bombing attempt in south Tel Aviv.

On August 18th, Jafar Muna, a Hamas terrorist from the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, was killed when an explosive device he was carrying in a backpack exploded prematurely as he was walking down a street in south Tel Aviv at night.

One person, a 33-year-old man, was injured in the attack.

The subsequent investigation, launched by the Shin Bet internat security agency in conjunction with Israel Police, revealed that Muna was part of a terrorist cell operating out of Shechem, which itself was being directed by Hamas operatives in Turkey.

In a joint operation of the IDF and the Shin Bet, eight members of the terror cell were recently apprehended during a raid in Shechem, during which two four-kilo (8.8-pound) suicide bomb vests, which had already been prepped for use in additional bombing attacks, were seized by Israeli security personnel.

According to a statement released by prosecutors Tuesday, the Hamas suicide bomber cell was run by Abada Bilal, a prominent Hamas operative in Turkey who had been jailed by Israel until 2011, when he was released as part of the deal securing the release of Gilad Shalit.

Military prosecutors filed security charges against the eight terrorists at an army court on Tuesday.

Charges are expected to be filed in the coming days against a ninth suspect, a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, who is accused of driving the Muna from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv to carry out the August 18th attack.

“The investigation clearly highlights the entrenchment of Hamas’ command in Turkey and the extensive efforts by Hamas’ overseas leadership to inflame the region and carry out suicide bombings in Israel,” the Shin Bet and Israel Police said in a joint statement.