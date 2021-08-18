Israeli forces thwart stabbing attack near Jenin

The knife used in the attempted stabbing attack at the Gilboa crossing, August 18, 2021 (Photo Credit: Crossing Points Authority)

By TPS

An Arab terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against Israeli security personnel manning a checkpoint near Jenin on Wednesday and was stopped after they threatened to open fire.

The Defense Ministry stated that security guards at the Gilboa crossing spotted an Arab suspect running towards the crossing from the Palestinian Authority’s side. The security guards called on him to stop and initiated an arrest procedure.

The suspect stopped, picked up his shirt and threw down a knife.

The would-be-terrorist is a 15-year-old from the Jenin refugee camp. He was arrested and taken for questioning by Israeli security forces.

Some reports indicate that he is a relative of one of the four terrorists killed by Israeli forces during an operation to arrest a terror suspect in Jenin earlier this week.

The Gilboa checkpoint has been the site of previous attacks.