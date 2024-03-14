Israeli man critically wounded in terror attack – but manages to neutralize terrorist

Police and security personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack in Beit Kama Junction, southern Israel, March 14, 2024. (Dudu Greenspan/Flash90)

Arab-Israeli terrorist identified as cousin of IDF soldier killed in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man is in critical condition Thursday, with a second man also wounded, following a terrorist stabbing attack outside of a kibbutz in southern Israel.

The attack took place at approximately 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a coffee shop off of the Beit Kama traffic junction, just outside of Kibbutz Beit Kama in southern Israel, 12 miles north of the city of Beersheba and 14 miles east of the Gaza Strip.

During the attack, an Arab terrorist entered the coffee shop and stabbed a man roughly 50 years of age in the stomach and neck. Details on the wounds suffered by the second victim have yet to be released.

Emergency first responders from the Magen David Adom organization were dispatched to the scene and treated the two victims before evacuating them to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for further treatment.

The victim who is estimated to be 50 years of age is in critical condition, and doctors at Soroka are fighting to stabilize his condition, MDA officials said Thursday.

“We came there with a large contingent,” said senior MDA paramedic Kalman Ginzburg. “We say a big commotion, and next to one of the shops there was a man roughly 50 years of age lying unconscious and suffering from penetrating stab wounds.”

“We immediately took him into the MDA mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital, while his condition was critical, as we carried out resuscitation attempts en route.”

The second victim, a man in his 60s, was lightly wounded in the attack.

Police say the terrorist who carried out the attack has been neutralized, without providing details on the terrorist’s condition.

Witnesses say the man who was critically wounded in the attack – a career soldier – managed to neutralize the terrorist, despite the severity of his own wounds.

The terrorist has been identified as 22-year-old Fadi Abu Latif, a resident of the Israeli Bedouin town of Rahat and the cousin of Ahmed Abu Latif, a IDF reservist who requested to be deployed in Gaza for the current war against Hamas, and who died in a building collapse in Gaza that claimed the lives of 21 IDF soldiers.

Israeli security forces have launched searches of the surrounding area for additional terrorists who may have assisted in the attack.

Local authorities have been placed on elevated security alert following the attack.