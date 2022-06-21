Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked kicks off official visit to Morocco

Agenda includes plan to bring Moroccans to Israel to work in nursing and construction sectors.

By JNS.org

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked landed in Morocco on Monday, where she is scheduled to meet with a series of senior officials, including Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Shaked and her Moroccan counterpart will discuss ways to increase bilateral cooperation between the two countries “in areas of common interest,” according to Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin.

In a video from Morocco released on social media, Shaked also announced that she is working on a program to bring Moroccan workers to Israel, with an emphasis on the construction and nursing sectors.

In the same video, Shaked addressed the collapse of the Israeli government, stating, “I heard that a few things are happening in Israel. I am continuing this visit as normal. I have a mission, to bring foreign workers to Israel for the nursing and construction fields.”

She also dismissed as “nonsense” Israeli media reports regarding a breakdown in relations between herself and fellow Yamina Party member Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Economy and Industry Ministry announced on Monday that an Egyptian delegation of industrial leaders had arrived in Israel for the first time in a decade.

Twelve senior Egyptian industry and business figures, in the textile and clothing sectors, are meeting Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry representatives, as well as Israel’s Manufacturer’s Association, the Chamber of Commerce and the Israel Export Institute, according to the statement.

Israeli Economy and Trade Minister Orna Barbivai said, “The partnership between Egypt and Israel, in economic sectors, too, will strengthen the business ties between the countries and promote economic growth, prosperity and welfare in our region.”