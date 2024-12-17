Israeli man arrested for plotting terror attacks on behalf of Iran

Authorities say the Jerusalem man had spied on behalf of Iran and was plotting terrorist attacks orchestrated by Iranian intelligence operatives.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man working on behalf of Iranian intelligence spied on targets in Israel, and plotted terrorist attacks on behalf of the Islamic republic, Israeli authorities announced Tuesday.

In a coordinated operation in November 2024, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency and the Central Unit of the Jerusalem Police arrested a 23-year-old Jerusalem resident, Erdler (Israel) Amoyal, on suspicion of conducting espionage and planning attacks under the guidance of Iranian intelligence operatives.

Amoyal is alleged to have received financial compensation for his activities.

According to the joint investigation, Amoyal began communicating with Iranian intelligence agents in October via social media.

Initially contacted by a profile named “Ariana,” Amoyal’s correspondence was later transferred to an operative identified as “John,” who managed his activities.

Despite understanding early in their interactions that “John” was an Iranian operative, Amoyal agreed to carry out intelligence-gathering and other assignments, including photographing sites, spraying graffiti, and sending detailed reports back to his handler.

Tasks completed by Amoyal reportedly included photographing locations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Netanya, as well as spraying graffiti bearing the name “Sinwar” in Tel Aviv. He documented his missions using a GoPro camera and produced a video depicting a vehicle fire. Investigators also found evidence that Amoyal had searched online for firearms, silencers, and explosive-making materials, and watched tutorials on constructing explosive devices.

Furthermore, Amoyal attempted to recruit additional individuals, including those with criminal backgrounds, to assist in future operations.

He proposed plans to sabotage Jerusalem’s light rail system by targeting its power supply and even suggested burning a police car.

Video footage of potential targets near the light rail was shared with his Iranian handler.

In exchange for his activities, Amoyal received payments in cryptocurrency from his Iranian contacts.

The Shin Bet and police emphasized that this case highlights ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism.

“This investigation once again exposes the relentless efforts of Iranian intelligence to enlist Israeli citizens to further their agenda of espionage and terror within Israel,” a Shin Bet spokesperson said Tuesday.

“This is done with the full knowledge of the operatives about their handlers’ identities, motivated by financial gain.”

Israeli authorities have filed a prosecutor’s statement against Amoyal, with a formal indictment expected in the coming days. His detention has been extended until December 20, 2024.

The Israeli police reiterated their commitment to countering threats against national security, stating: “Espionage for a hostile state during wartime, or otherwise, is a grave and dangerous act that constitutes betrayal of the country. Israeli security forces will spare no effort in bringing those involved to justice.”