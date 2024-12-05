Israeli minister eyes Trump support for population transfer in Gaza Strip

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pushing government to present plan to Trump after January 20th, under which Israel would encourage Jewish settlement of Gaza, while enabling voluntary emigration of Palestinian Arabs.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli government minister has proposed a two-fold population transfer in the Gaza Strip – and is hoping to garner support from the White House for his plan.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit faction and a former activist in the Kach movement founded by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, told Ma’ariv Thursday that is optimistic that the Netanyahu government will accomplish “big things” in the Gaza Strip, once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th.

In particular, Ben-Gvir said he hopes Israel will take advantage of the change in the White House to push a pair of policy changes vis-a-vis the Gaza Strip; encouraging Jewish resettlement of the coastal enclave – which Israel evacuated in August 2005 – and promoting the voluntary emigration of Arabs from Gaza to countries abroad.

“I would tell the president to join us in this endeavor,” Ben-Gvir said, calling his “program to encourage migration and settlements in Gaza” the “moral” and “logical” move.

“It will also be good for the residents of Gaza who emigrate, voluntarily of course,” Ben-Gvir continued. “I think it will also do us good.”

“When have we defeated our enemies? It’s always been when we’ve taken territory from them. When we liberated — they call it ‘occupied’ I say we liberated — the territory, that’s always been the thing that punishes them most.”

Ben-Gvir said he was encouraged by Trump’s ultimatum, issued earlier this week via his Truth Social account, in which he warned there would be “hell to pay” if Hamas does not release the remaining 100 hostages by inauguration day.

“At the end of the day, I expect that we will do things, and have the power to do things, that will expedite the return of the hostages.”