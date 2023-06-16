Israeli minister slams ‘replica son’ of George Soros for delegitimizing Israel and antisemitism

Alex Soros, son and heir of George Soros $25 billion empire at an award event in New York on, June 6, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Alex Soros, who recently inherited his father’s $25 billion empire, is just as anti-Israel as his father, Amichai Chikli charged.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs and social equality blasted Alex Soros, son and recent heir of anti-Israel billionaire philanthropist George Soros, telling Fox News Digital that he was “a replica of his father.”

Amichai Chikli pointed to Human Rights Watch (HRW) and J Street, two American NGOs funded by George Soros and his Open Society Foundations, as organizations that routinely attack and delegitimize Israel, as well as show unbridled support for Iran’s regime and the Palestinians.

Chikli slammed J Street for endorsing a Congress event led by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, which drew comparisons between the Nakba – the Palestinian term for the “catastrophe” of Israel’s creation in 1948 – and the Holocaust.

He also blasted the Soros Foundation’s financial support of smaller radical Palestinian organizations within Israel. Chikli cited Adalah, an NGO that envisions a future for Arab society in Israel that denies Israel’s vision as a Jewish state. As of the time of publication, neither Adalah, HRW, nor J Street responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Chikli also criticized George Soros and his funded NGOs for their reluctance to acknowledge the modern definition of antisemitism as proposed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). He described Soros as the “No. 1 activist fighting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance,” and expressed disbelief at a Holocaust survivor opposing the IHRA.

Alex Soros, in a recent CNN opinion article, criticized the IHRA definition of antisemitism, arguing that it includes language that considers some criticisms of Israel as antisemitic. Critics, however, view Alex Soros’ actions as a step back in the fight against antisemitism.

Alex Soros also voiced concerns that the IHRA definition has been misused by some pro-Israel groups to shield the Israeli government from accountability for its human rights policies. He argued that tools to combat antisemitism should not be repurposed to target those voicing support for Palestinian human rights.

In response, Chikli stated, “Shamefully, his son is fighting the International Holocaust Remember Alliance.”

“It looks like the son is a replica of his father. We have no expectation that his son will be a big Zionist,” Chikli told the outlet.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, suggested that if he had a fortune like the Soros family, he would distance himself from politically-linked institutions and focus on transforming societies by guaranteeing universal education and health care. He urged Alex Soros to show respect to the Jewish state and to help the poor and indigent directly.

“If Soros Junior wants to make a long-lasting contribution to transforming the world, he would also do well to roll up his sleeves and personally help the poor and indigent. Money alone will never guarantee results – not in parts of the world where billions in aid have poured into countries, some of which are failed states,” Cooper told Fox Digital.

He added: “Show respect to the lone Jewish state, which had it existed in 1939, the Nazi Holocaust, the murder of 6 million Jews and the disastrous impact on children, like his father, would never had happened.”

Various other voices weighed in on the issue. Rachel Ehrenfeld, author of “The Soros Agenda,” speculated that Alex Soros will likely increase his funding of progressive left, globalized, and woke agendas, and support anti-U.S. and anti-Israel organizations. Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Will Scharf, a co-founder of Jews Against Soros (JAS), encouraged Alex Soros to steer clear of politics to prevent further damage to the United States, Israel, and other countries where Soros groups are active.

However, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin, stated, “American Jews are overwhelmingly liberal and democratic. Their support for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is accepted.” He suggested that Chikli’s argument ignores the reality of the American Jewish community