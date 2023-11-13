Israeli navy discovers Hamas weapons hidden underwater

All explosives were defused or brought to the beach so they could be detonated safely.

By Israel World News Staff

YALTAM, Israel Navy’s underwater unit, is recovering Hamas weapons and combat equipment off the coast of Gaza, an IDF spokesperson reported on Monday.

Searching Gaza’s shores, YALTAM located dozens of weapons, explosive belts, ammunition, and rudimentary explosives, all of which were safely defused by detonation.







The weapons are thought to have belonged to terrorists who attempted to invade Israel through the Mediterranean Sea and were killed during the many gun battles during and immediately after the October 7th invasion, including one abortive incursion with 10 Hamas casualties on Zikim beach.

The unit found an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) warhead and brought it to the beach where it was safely detonated.