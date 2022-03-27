Israeli scientists find breakthrough treatment for cancer patients

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev discover a novel treatment, giving renewed hope to head and neck cancer patients.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli scientists and researchers have been at the forefront of extensive studies and cutting-edge treatments of cancer over the past several decades.

Most recently, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have discovered a innovative treatment with the potential to significantly help patients suffering from advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), the university announced in a press release Sunday.

Cancer is the main cause of death in Israel, according to Israel’s Ministry of Health. Universities, medical centers and labs nationwide have taken a forefront lead in developing innovative protocols and research to help advance the treatment of cancer.

The research, published in the “Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer” on March 15, shows that the treatment reduces the proliferation of tumor cells while activating and strengthening the immune system. The treatment blocks the hyper-activation of a specific cell-signaling pathway that is found in over 40% of HNC patients.

Professor Moshe Elkabets, head of the laboratory in the Faculty of Heath Sciences of Ben-Gurion University, where the newly published research was conducted, said that the results of the research provide hope for HNC patients.

“We sincerely hope that oncologists will test this treatment combination in HNC patients, as improving immunotherapy efficacy is crucial for prolonging the survival of cancer patients,” he said.

Israeli scientists have long taken significant steps in the fight against cancer. In 2018, researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology successfully treated a cancerous tumor using artificial, synthetic cell technology, published in the medical magazine, “Advanced Healthcare Materials.”

Barcode Diagnostics, a start-up company founded by Professor Avi Schroeder, is a personalized cancer drug screening that focuses on delivering medicine through nanotechnology directly to the organ in need of treatment.

According to Innovation Israel, Professor Schroeder believes that mankind will have a solution for most types of cancer-related problems by 2030.