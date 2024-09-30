Israeli security forces warn Iran is recruiting Israelis for assassination plots

Iranians using false identities on the internet are contacting Israelis and paying them to carry out random, even seemingly innocent tasks.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency, is warning the public to be vigilant that Iranians are recruiting Israelis to carry out assassination plots.

The security agency has had to take measures to quell such attempts, several of which were in advanced stages.

Iranians using false identities on the internet are contacting Israelis and paying them to carry out random, even seemingly innocent tasks.

They are attempting to contact Israelis through digital currency sites, job platforms, and Israeli finance sites.

The agents persuade their contacts to do simple tasks, such as burying devices and money or distributing flyers for large amounts of money.

The requests often escalate to writing graffiti, setting vehicles on fire, and, in some cases, physically harming people.

Shin Bet has asked the Israeli public to be on guard against being contacted by strangers who ask them to carry out errands and simple tasks for large amounts of money.

Earlier in the month, The Shin Bet foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate high-profile figures in Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran – an act which was widely attributed to Israel, but for which Jerusalem has not officially claimed responsibility – Iran sought to kill an Israeli leader in retaliation.

Iranian intelligence also considered killing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and former prime minister Naftali Bennett, the Shin Bet said.

Iran recruited a Jewish-Israeli businessman living in Turkey as part of their plot, smuggling him twice into Iran to discuss carrying out missions for the Islamic regime in exchange for payment.

The Israeli businessman, 73, had lived in Turkey for long periods of time. Tehran was said to have made contact with the man via Turkish businesspeople.

The Israeli, who has not been publicly named, was arrested last month. A gag order on reporting about the pending criminal case against him was recently lifted.

During his visits to Iran, which occurred in April and August 2024, the Israeli met with high-level Iranian intelligence officials. He was asked to engage in surveillance activities, such as photographing public places in Israel.

The Israeli knew that the discussions’ goal was to “advance assassination attacks” on Israeli officials, the Shin Bet said.