Israeli seriously wounded in terrorist attack outside Samaria town

Scene of the stabbing attack outside the town of Yitzhar in Samaria, March 5, 2024. (Nadav Goldstein/TPS)

Teenage terrorist stabs Israeli man outside Samaria town.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Israeli man was seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in a terrorist stabbing attack in Samaria.

The attack occurred at a traffic junction just outside of the Israeli town of Yitzhar, south of Shechem (Nablus), when a Palestinian Arab terrorist approached an Israeli man while brandishing a knife and stabbed him in the leg.

According to preliminary reports, the victim is an IDF soldier.

IDF forces stationed at the junction opened fire on the terrorist, fatally wounding him.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded man and evacuate him to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The wounded man was initially listed in light condition, but following his arrival at the hospital was reassessed and is now listed in serious condition.

Israeli security forces have launched searches of the surrounding area for any possible accomplices.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack but did not note if the victim was a soldier.

“A terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at Yitzhar Junction in the Samaria Brigade region a short while ago; IDF forces operating on the scene have eliminated the terrorist. The soldiers are continuing to conduct searches of the area.”

The terrorist has been identified as a 16-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Urif in Samaria named Muhammed Shahada.

After he was shot and killed, Israeli security personnel found the knife Shahada had used in the attack.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan visited the scene of the attack shortly after the stabbing. Dagan said it was a “miracle” that the terrorist had been killed before infiltrating Yitzhar, thus thwarting what could have been a major terror attack.

“A miracle happened here, but we cannot rely on miracles. Unfortunately… certain figures in the government and top security brass are pushing for a loosening of [security] restrictions ahead of Ramadan, including the release of administrative prisoners – in other words, lowly terrorists who want to murder Jews – the removal of security checkpoints, and reduced military activity ahead of Ramadan. All this only encourages terrorism.”