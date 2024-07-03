‘The situation is very explosive’: Terror attack shatters Galilee town’s feeling for coexistence

Police and rescue forces outside the scene of a stabbing attack in Karmiel, northern Israel, July 3, 2024. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)

Locals are concerned the attack is a sign of more to come.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

Residents of Karmiel, a normally quiet Galilee town, were reeling with shock, fear and anger in the aftermath of a deadly stabbing attack in the busy Hutzot Karmiel shopping mall on Wednesday.

An Israeli man in his 20s was killed and another, also in his 20s, was critically injured when they were stabbed by Jawad Rabia, an Israeli-Arab from the nearby village of Nahf.

Security footage posted on social media showed Rabia being shot by a soldier.

“It’s infuriating and confusing. Who would have thought it would come to this,” Gal, an employee at one of the mall’s convenience stores told The Press Service of Israel.

“I was on the first floor when I suddenly heard gunshots. We were rushed into the Roladin café for cover. I fell to the ground, shaking. I’m still very anxious; I don’t know how I’ll get to work the next day or what it will be like here,” she said.

Locals were concerned the attack was a sign of more to come.

“The residents are furious because potential attackers also live among us, they work with us- whether it’s a bakery, a vegetable shop, or a clothing store. They buy or rent apartments for living in Karmiel, often moving from the same Arab villages where recent terrorists have emerged, like Tamra, Shefa-‘Amr, and now also Nahf,” said Daniella, one of the town’s 45,000 residents.

Daniella said she used to believe that mutual economic cooperation and joint businesses would create harmony among the residents of her town and the Galilee area at large.

But her feelings for coexistence are shattered.

“The little sense of security I had left in this town was erased the moment I learned about the attack. The increased police presence will not restore the sense of security here; much more is needed. From my perspective, they should bring back the army battalions and patrols in the city, focusing on central areas and entrances to largely populated places,” she insisted.

Amos Dadon, director of Magen David Adom’s Galilee region told TPS-IL, “The situation is very explosive, and we don’t know where the next incident might occur. MDA has been on high alert nationwide since October 7th, and we respond according to the event. There are large forces ready for anything.”

On a Karmiel Facebook group, one resident, Simon wrote, “A stabbing attack in Karmiel in broad daylight—does this really surprise anyone? A short tour of the Big Mall area shows the whole picture: cars revving, harassment, driving as if we’re in the Wild West.”

He added, “And how could an armed person enter a mall and walk around? This has been in the air for a long time; it was only a matter of time.”