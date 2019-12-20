Israeli ‘spoon-bender’ says he caused Corbyn to lose UK election

Geller became a household name when he appeared on The Tonight Show in 1973 to show off his abilities.

By World Israel News Staff

How did anti-Semitic Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suffer a historic defeat in last week’s U.K. general election?

Paranormal influence, claims Uri Geller, a Tel-Aviv born psychic who specializes in bending spoons with his mind and influencing events.

In a tweet earlier this week, Geller posted a video of himself presenting to members of Boris Johnson’s election campaign a spoon that had once belonged to Israel’s fourth prime minister, Golda Meir.

I met with members of #borisjohnson 's team – and gave them a spoon to be presented to @borisjohnsonuk which belonged to Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of #Israel.I had energised this spoon with positive energy, as part of my strategy, along with the #mindpower of the #UK public, to ensure that #jeremycorbyn did NOT end up as #primeminister ! This is no joke, this is real! My energy and the energy of the people of the UK, ensured #Boris Johnson's landslide victory, and kept Jeremy away from #no10 ! If you don't believe me, just Google "Uri Geller and the CIA".By the way – I haven't forgotten about #brexit, I've been working on this continually, and despite what many may think, I believe that Boris Johnson as #PM is the very best thing for the UK right now concerning Bexit. You will come to understand what I mean in time. Posted by Uri Geller on Monday, December 16, 2019

“I had energized this spoon with positive energy, as part of my strategy, along with the mind power of the UK public, to ensure that Jeremy Corbyn did NOT end up as Prime Minister!” Geller tweeted.

“My energy and the energy of the people of the UK ensured Boris Johnson’s landslide victory, and kept Jeremy away from No.10!” he added.

The magician, illusionist and self-proclaimed psychic became a household name when he appeared on The Tonight Show in 1973 to show off his abilities. On the show, Geller kept giving host Johnny Carson excuses as to why he couldn’t bend the spoons presented to him by a skeptic. Despite his failure to perform the mind trick on live TV, Geller continues to keep up the gig and his claim of possessing supernatural powers.

In March, he claimed he would stop Brexit telepathically. “I’m going to stop Brexit with my mind,” he said.

On Nov. 11, 2020, the Uri Geller Museum in Tel Aviv is scheduled to open to the public. According to the museum’s website, 2,000 spoons that were bent by Uri and signed by John Lennon, Elvis, the Pope and others will be on display.