Israeli team not welcome: Belgian city blocks Hapoel Beersheba Europa League match

Belgian city Leuven has refused to host Hapoel Beersheba’s Europa League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with Mayor Mohamed Ridouani saying the October 22 game cannot take place because it involves an Israeli team.

“Union is welcome here, but in this case it is an Israeli team, and I am consistent in my position,” Ridouani told the city council, citing public safety concerns. He rejected even playing behind closed doors, arguing people could still gather outside the stadium. The mayor previously blocked Belgium’s women’s national team from playing Israel in Leuven.

Union Saint-Gilloise said it is now working with relevant authorities to find another solution for the match. Hapoel also faces opposition ahead of its October 15 game against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, where pro-Palestinian groups have called the Israeli club’s presence “unacceptable.”