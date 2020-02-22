30 Israeli children quarantined after exposure to coronavirus-infected Koreans

Workers inside a building at Tel HaShomer Hospital, converted to receive those exposed to coronavirus. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The coronoavirus has infected nearly 78,000 people globally and a group of eighth graders was recently quarantined in Israel after exposure to the deadly virus.

By World Israel News

On Saturday, 30 Israeli eighth graders from Beersheba were instructed to self-quarantine due to their contact with South Korean tourists who tested positive for coronavirus.

The students and several teachers were sent into “isolation” on Saturday night in addition to several teachers, Times of Israel reported.

According to the Education Ministry, the students will continue their studies and receive assistance from counselors at home, said the Times.

The group of Koreans to which the Israel teens were exposed visited Israel from February 8-15, with nine confirmed coronavirus diagnoses announced upon their return to their home country.

Currently, Israel is refusing entry to tourists arriving from South Korea, in addition to several other Asian countries.

Meanwhile, one of the 11 Israelis who were flown home after being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the first case to be reported inside Israel, the Health Ministry said Friday.

South Korea has reported 433 cases, with two deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.