Israeli terror shooting survivor: ‘I saw the rifle barrel pointed at me’

Menachem Ordman called for the Israeli government to launch a counterterror offensive.

By JNS

One of the survivors of Tuesday’s terrorist shooting in northwestern Samaria recounted the incident, saying that he “saw the barrel of a rifle pointed at me at point-blank range.”

Speaking from his hospital bed on Wednesday before undergoing surgery to remove shrapnel from his arms, 33-year-old Menachem Ordman said that he was sitting in his car when the vehicle with the terrorists pulled up to him.

“They opened heavy fire; it took me a moment to realize that I was still alive. I saw a rifle barrel aimed at me from point-blank range. I was standing at the junction to talk on the phone, and then a car from the opposite lane passed by, from which they fired at me,” the father of five from the Samaria town of Mevo Dotan explained.

“I noticed that I had been wounded, there was blood all over the car. I was sure that I was going to die.”

Four IDF soldiers were lightly wounded during the attack that occurred between the Israeli communities of Hermesh and Mevo Dotan, near the Arab village of Ya’abad.

The terrorists escaped. The hunt to catch them is ongoing.

“My arms were wounded by bullets, and I will undergo surgery today to remove the shrapnel, and God-willing, I will be released tomorrow,” said Ordman, who is being treated at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

Ordman called for a massive military operation to root out the terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

“I have looked death in the face. They shot at me from point-blank range while I was inside the car. We need to go on the offensive and finish this saga,” he said.

On May 30, a 32-year-old Israeli man was killed in a nearby terrorist shooting, close to the Jewish community of Hermesh in Samaria.