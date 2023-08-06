Israeli troops kills 3 Palestinian terrorists en route to carry out attack

Terrorist killed by IDF soldiers outside of Neve Tzuf in Samaria, on July 10th, 2023 (TPS)

The cell had been involved in previous attacks, including a shooting attack in May.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces thwarted a terrorist attack on Sunday, eliminating three members of a Palestinian cell near Jenin.

The confrontation occurred near the town of Arrabeh, with video footage showing IDF soldiers firing at a vehicle. After the clash, an assault rifle was found in the vehicle, and the bodies of the three individuals were retained by the Israeli authorities.

The cell was led by Naif Abu Suias, 26, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp. According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Abu Suias was a “foremost military operative” involved in activities against Israeli forces with ties to terror elements in the Gaza Strip.

#شاهد لحظة إطلاق جيش الاحتلال النار صوب مركبة على دوار عرابة جنوب جنين. لمتابعة آخر الأخبار عبر قناة نيو برس على تيلجرام https://t.co/254A4McWau pic.twitter.com/JEAQX71zw1 — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) August 6, 2023

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that the cell was en route to carry out a drive-by shooting attack on Israeli civilians in the region of Mevo Dotan, a community in Judea and Samaria. The cell had been involved in previous attacks, including a shooting attack in May, Hagari added.

The other two terrorists were identified by Palestinian media as Luiy Abu Nesa and Bara Ahmad Korum. Israeli forces were investigating whether there were further operatives involved.

The incident followed another attack on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv, where an Israeli man was killed in a shooting by Kamal Abu Bakr, 22, a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group. According to the Shin Bet, Abu Bakr had been hiding in the Jenin camp for the past six months, and several of his family members have been arrested following the incident.

The thwarting of the attack comes amid a spate of Palestinian terror attacks against Israelis that has resulted in 26 deaths and several severe injuries since the beginning of the year.