Israeli woman gang-raped during deadly attack in India

One man killed, two women gang-raped in incident near a popular tourist destination in India’s Karnataka state in southwestern India.

By World Israel News Staff

Two women, including one Israeli national, were gang-raped, and one man murdered, during an attack on a group of tourists and the operator of a guesthouse in southwestern India last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday night near a lake in Hampi, in the Indian state of Karnataka, local authorities said over the weekend.

A group of four tourists, including a 27-year-old Israeli woman, a 23-year-old American man, and two Indian men visiting from another part of the country, were out stargazing that night with a 29-year-old woman who runs a guesthouse.

The five were reportedly at a temple adjacent to the Tungabhadra Canal in Sanapur, near the Hampi The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization-designated World Heritage site, when they were accosted by a motorcycle gang.

Three men who approached the group on their motorcycles asked for directions to a gas station.

While one of the five victims gave the bikers directions, one of the three bikers demanded 100 rupees ($1.15) from the tourists.

“Since the homestay operator did not know them, she told them they had no money,” police superintendent Ram Arasiddi told Reuters.

“When the men repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees.

“After that, the three men allegedly started arguing.”

During the ensuing confrontation, the three bikers beat the male tourists and threw them into the Tungabhadra Canal.

They then proceeded to gang-rape the Israeli tourist and the Indian hostess.

Two of the male tourists, including the American citizen and one of the two Indians, managed to swim to safety.

However, the third male tourist was not spotted by the shore, and was declared missing.

His body was later found, after he apparently drowned.

The four surviving victims were evacuated to a government hospital for treatment.

Authorities say it appears the attack was premeditated, and that they believe the assailants had followed the stargazers.

A senior Karnataka official said that two of the three suspects are now in custody.

“The attack and rape of an Israeli citizen and homestay owner is a most heinous act,” Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“As soon as the incident was reported, I obtained information from the relevant police, conducted a thorough investigation, and instructed them to quickly identify the culprits.”

“The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case and are continuing the investigation.”