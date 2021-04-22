Israelis sitting at cafe plowed into by out-of-control car

Twelve were injured to various degrees by the vehicle.

By World Israel News Staff

In the city of Bat Yam south of Tel Aviv, Israelis enjoying outdoor dining were hit by a car that lost control on Thursday morning. Twelve were injured.

People were sitting at an Aroma cafe, a popular Israeli eatery, when a car plowed into them. Among the wounded was a 60-year-old woman in critical condition, website N12 reports.

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man, is in moderate condition with a chest injury.

Reports of the accident came in at 10:46 a.m. and Magen David Adom paramedics rushed to the scene.

Police are investigating. Ynet reports that the suspicion is that the driver lost control and accidentally hit reverse, backing into the cafe patrons.