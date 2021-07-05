Israel’s 1st ever medical museum opens, ‘most comprehensive’ in the world

Visitors can “tour” the human body, with the opportunity to explore giant heart and brain models.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israel’s first ever medically focused museum opened on Sunday in the coastal city of Hadera, giving visitors a unique glimpse into the worlds of medical tech and related science.

The Israel Museum of Medicine and Science, described by Channel 12 as “the most comprehensive in the world,” features six exhibitions aimed at providing visitors with an unparalleled, in-depth view of the human body, with an emphasis on physiology and anatomy.

Genetics, bacteria and viruses, the heart, the lungs, and the brain will all be extensively covered, including innovative 3-D exhibits that the museum says will make visitors feel like they’ve “jumped into the body.”

Visitors can “tour” the human body, with the opportunity to explore giant heart and brain models, as well as see one of the world’s largest DNA coils.

The museum is located on the Technoda Hadera campus, which hosts a number of science and technology education complexes, including a medical simulation unit and advanced astronomy enter.

Dr. Gadi Mador, CEO of Technoda, said in a statement that the opening marked a new era in bringing medical education to the Israeli public.

On the heels of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking curiosity about medicine in the minds of visiting children is key to recruiting the next generation of future doctors, he said.

“We are excited to launch the first museum entirely dedicated to medicine in the world, a museum with dozens of exhibits on the human body and health including: How does the body work? Diagnosis, Diseases and Healing,” said Mador, Channel 12 reported.

“We hope the museum will become a world attraction and a site for international visitors, once tourism to Israel is permitted again.”

At a star-studded event last week, the museum gave a sneak peek of its offerings to some of Israel’s most well-connected VIPs.

Billionaires Ariela and Eitan Wertheimer were honored at the event, and Mador credited their generous donation as one of the primary factors in establishing the museum.