Israel’s Cellebrite plays key role in Trump shooting and Oct. 7 probes

By Yaakov Lappin, JNS

Israeli digital intelligence company Cellebrite made headlines in recent days due to its key role in helping the FBI unlock the phone of Thomas Crooks, who attempted to murder former U.S. President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on July 13 and was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.

Cellebrite, which provides advanced tools to law enforcement agencies for extracting and analyzing data from digital devices, also played a crucial role in helping Israeli police and intelligence agencies unlock the phones of thousands of Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on Oct. 7.

Law enforcement agencies worldwide are increasingly turning to Cellebrite to close the widening gap between their capabilities and those of criminals.

The company’s technology has played a crucial role in many high-profile cases, Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite’s chief products and technology officer, told JNS.

In the investigation into the attempted Trump assassination, the company was called in by the FBI as Crooks’ device posed “unique security challenges” that required advanced R&D capabilities to overcome, said Armon.

In most cases agencies undergo training and can use the company’s tools by themselves, he added.

Due to the information retrieved from Crooks’ phone, the FBI was able to confirm that he had acted alone.

Cellebrite’s products cover the entire lifecycle of digital investigations through their end-to-end Case-to-Closure platform.

Its Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) enables law enforcement agencies to extract data from mobile devices.

Inseyets accelerates case examinations by letting investigators access the latest Apple and Android devices and extract the full file system, including encrypted data.

Pathfinder heavily leverages artificial intelligence and helps investigators organize and analyze vast amounts of data, automatically connecting disparate pieces of data to uncover relationships and patterns.

Cellebrite Guardian ensures secure collaboration and evidence management, allowing investigators from different units to share and manage digital evidence securely.

“The world is becoming more and more digital, and that means we are more susceptible. Criminals are the first to adopt these advancements, exploiting almost everything that happens,” said Armon.

“Today, most investigations involve a significant digital component due to the nature of our lives,” Armon stated.

“Phones have become the most intimate aspect of our lives, capturing a wealth of information without us even realizing it.”

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, Cellebrite’s technology was instrumental in assisting Israeli security forces.

With thousands of devices seized for investigation, Cellebrite’s tools helped uncover vital information about the attackers and their plans.

“We provided significant assistance to the Israeli police and security forces,” said Armon.

The main challenge in digital forensics lies in the diverse and ever-evolving landscape of digital devices and applications, he added.

“We deal with different manufacturers, numerous versions of iOS and Android, each with increasing security measures. On top of that, you have countless applications with their [own] security protocols,” said Armon.

Cellebrite’s impact extends globally, with its solutions used by more than 5,000 agencies worldwide, as well as 2,000 customers in the private sector for eDiscovery or internal, consensual company use.

The U.S. accounts for 60% of the company’s clients, with Europe, Israel and Asia forming the other major sales zones.

In the United States, Cellebrite’s tools are used daily in both local and federal investigations.

Beyond high-profile cases, Cellebrite’s technology is employed in everyday law enforcement, enabling agencies to manage vast amounts of digital evidence efficiently.

“There are forensic labs with hundreds, if not thousands, of phones to analyze, each linked to different investigations,” Armon explained.

Cellebrite’s tools also facilitate access to cloud-based data, broadening the scope of digital investigations.

The company places a strong emphasis on ethical considerations in its operations, Armon stressed.

It maintains an external ethics and integrity advisory committee, including representatives from academia and human rights experts, to ensure that its technology is used appropriately.

“We aim to ensure our products are used where necessary and are not being abused,” he said.

Looking ahead, Cellebrite highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing life-saving technology while respecting privacy.

As the digital world continues to advance, thousands of law enforcement and security agencies worldwide are relying on the Israeli company to keep communities safe, one digital investigation at a time.