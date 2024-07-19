Israel’s Cyber Directorate identifies Crowdstrike as cause for Global Microsoft outage

Crowdstrike CEO: ‘The issue has been identified and isolated, and a fix has been deployed.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Cyber Directorate was among the first to identify Crowdstrike as the cause of Friday’s global Microsoft Outage.

The Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media platforms, and other companies worldwide.

The incident became known when the website DownDetector reported a rapidly growing number of user-reported outages on Visa, ADT security, Amazon, and airlines, including American Airlines and Delta.

There were widespread concerns that a hostile agent caused the incident and was a global cyber attack.

Israel’s Cyber Directorate, also affected by the Microsoft outage, correctly identified Crowdstrike’s cybersecurity platform as the cause of the problem.

Israel’s post offices and hospitals were affected by the outage.

George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, confirmed that the incident wasn’t the result of cyber terror but, in accordance with Israel’s Cyber Directorate’s explanation, was caused by an issue in Crowdstrike’s platform.

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said, “Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

The statement continued, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack.”

“The issue has been identified and isolated, and a fix has been deployed,” Kurtz explained.

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

“Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers.”

Crowdstrike, based in Austin, Texas, announced in March that it would acquire Israeli startup Flow Security for $200 million.

Airports worldwide stood a standstill on Friday as United, American, Delta, and Allegiant airlines were all grounded.

In airports, stranded passengers were seen sleeping on the floor because they couldn’t board their flights.

Doctors couldn’t access patients’ medical records in the UK and Germany, and elective surgeries were canceled.