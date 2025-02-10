Israel’s largest-ever business delegation heads to India to boost trade and innovation

Trade between Israel and India continues to grow, with total trade volume reaching approximately $5.01 billion in 2024.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Led by Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Israel’s largest business delegation of its kind departed on Monday for India.

The two-day visit aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, expand trade opportunities, and foster technological collaboration. The delegation’s departure marks a new phase in the growing economic relationship between Israel and India.

“The departure of the economic delegation to India is a significant step towards deepening economic ties between the countries, strengthening the Israeli economy through significant growth in exports and lowering the cost of living through expanding imports,” said Barkat.

“At the invitation of Indian Economy Minister Piyush Goyal, we are embarking on a journey that will open new markets, increase trade, and remove barriers for Israeli industry. The combination of Israeli innovation and the vast Indian market constitutes a tremendous growth engine for the Israeli economy, and we are committed to leveraging it for the benefit of the Israeli public and economy,” Barkat said.

During the visit, key events include the Israel-India Business Forum, attended by economy ministers and senior government officials, and the “Bridge to Growth” panel on economic cooperation.

Business-to-business meetings will take place, facilitating connections between companies from both countries. Professional tours of innovation and industry hubs, including India Energy Week 2025, will offer insights into India’s growing economic landscape.

The delegation will focus on strategic areas, including agriculture and water technologies, cyber and information security, digital health, renewable energy, Industry 4.0, and smart transportation.

Israeli companies specializing in these fields will explore opportunities to collaborate with Indian counterparts, leveraging their expertise to contribute to India’s economic growth.

“India is a top-notch strategic destination for Israeli companies, and the current delegation is an exceptional opportunity to expand trade and technology ties between the countries,” said Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of Israel’s Export Institute.

Trade between Israel and India continues to grow, with total trade volume reaching approximately $5.01 billion in 2024. Exports from Israel to India amounted to around $2.39 billion, while imports from India to Israel stood at approximately $1.42 billion.

Diamond trade between the two countries accounted for an additional $1.2 billion. Key Israeli exports include transportation products, chemicals, medical devices, and agricultural products.

Another key topic of discussion will be expanding cooperation to bring professional manpower from India to Israel under fair employment conditions.

Strengthening labor market ties could provide solutions to workforce shortages while ensuring mutual economic benefits for both countries.

India has enormous potential to become one of Israel’s key trading partners, and advanced Israeli technologies are significant to the needs of the Indian government on its path to growth,” said Dr. Ron Tomer, President of Israel’s Manufacturers Association.

“The delegation is an opportunity for Israeli industrialists to meet Indian businesspeople and government officials, to create business connections, with the aim of turning them into commercial collaborations in the future.”