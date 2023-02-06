JENIN: Car bomb intended for terror explodes prematurely

The terrorist who had planned to use the car for remote detonation was moderately injured on Monday when the vehicle exploded prematurely, reports Elior Levy of Kann news.

“תאונת עבודה” בג’נין: מכונית תופת התפוצצה בזמן הכנתה לשימוש בפיגוע. הרכב הוכן לפיצוץ מרחוק בטלפון נייד. לפי הדיווחים מחבל נפצע באורח בינוני @eliorlevy pic.twitter.com/t2aHpKqfYD — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 6, 2023