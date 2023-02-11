Jerusalem terror ramming: 8-year-old hit in attack dies in hospital

With the murder of Asher Menachem Fali’s 6-year-old brother in the attack, the death toll climbs to three.

By World Israel News Staff

An eight-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday, died in hospital after succumbing to his injuries, the Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center said on Saturday.

Asher Menachem Fali, whose six-year-old brother Yaakov Yisrael was killed in the attack, was brought to the hospital in critical condition and trauma teams fought for hours in an attempt to save his life.

The boys’ ten-year-old brother and father were both moderately injured in the attack.

20-year-old yeshiva student, Shlomo Lederman, also died in the attack.

The terrorist, identified as Hossein Karaka, a 31-year-old resident of the Isawiya neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians at a bus stop on Golda Meir Boulevard near the Nebi Samuel National Park (Tomb of Samuel) adjacent to the Ramot neighborhood.

An off-duty police officer shot and killed the terrorist.

Karaka’s Facebook account was said to be full of posts praising Palestinian terrorists as well as terrorists from the Lebanese Hamas terror group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to demolish Karaka’s home. “Our answer to terrorism is to strike it with all our might and entrench our grip on our country even more,” he said.