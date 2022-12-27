Joint parenting with Kanye isn’t easy, says tearful Kim Kardashian

The reality star said that she is protecting their four children from any bad news about their father because it is important that they have “good memories” of him.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Reality star Kim Kardashian told a podcaster Monday that co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, who has been heavily embroiled in controversy over numerous recent antisemitic statements, is the most difficult part of her new life after her divorce settlement was finalized last month.

“It’s really [expletive] hard,” she told Angie Martinez in a trembling voice on the famed rapper, singer and radio personality’s “In Real Life” podcast.

Kardashian said she had “the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.

“So if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that [negative] energy to them?”

Kardashian has “definitely protected” her ex-husband, “and I still will,” she said in a separate part of the interview, “in the eyes of my kids, for my kids.”

In her home, she said, “my kids don’t know anything that goes on” about their famous father, as they do not have their own access to social media, and she monitors what they see on television. Although she knows it can’t last much longer and she is “hanging by a thread,” she will “protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can.”

If her children ask to hear his music in the car, for example, “no matter what’s going on, I will plaster a smile on my face, blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong.”

She readily agreed when Martinez said, “It sounds like a full-time job.”

“One day,” she added, “the children will thank me for not hurting their father and hitting him in public when I could.”

West, who now goes by the name Ye, was voted “Antisemite of the Year” by thousands of people in watchdog group StopAntisemitism’s 2022 race to the bottom, after his comments unleashed support in both action and words, including from white supremacists.

After separating in February 2021, Kardashian and Ye settled their divorce last month with neither billionaire obligated to pay spousal support to the other. Their agreement stipulated that they have shared custody of their four children, who range in age from three to nine years old, and Ye agreed to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support.

In an Access Hollywood interview in April, when Kardashian was asked what the “key” was to co-parenting with Ye, she answered, “There’s so much love there…and there always will be, and we’re always family, so there will always be a way to manage it.”