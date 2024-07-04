Journalist at US-based nonprofit promoted stabbing Israelis, depicted rescued hostage as pig drinking blood: Report

Abdallah Aljamal, who was also a correspondent for The Chronicle, allegedly held three Israeli hostages in his home.

By Jack Elbaum, The Algemeiner

A journalist at a US-based nonprofit posted tutorials on how to commit stabbing attacks and depicted a rescued Israeli hostage as a pig drinking blood, according to newly surfaced social media posts.

Eitan Fischberger, a communications analyst and former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) staff sergeant who first broke the story on X/Twitter, alleged that Mahmoud Ajjour, a correspondent for The Palestine Chronicle, posted disturbing images and videos to his Instagram page.

Fischberger posted screenshots and screen recordings of the posts.

According to The Chronicle‘s website, Ajjour is a photojournalist and correspondent for the outlet, which is a US-based 501c3, or nonprofit organization.

One of the posted images depicted Noa Argamani — an Israeli who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel, and then rescued in an IDF special operation last month — as a pig drinking blood from a Coca-Cola bottle.

In Oct. 2015, Ajjour posted a picture of a masked Palestinian holding up a knife, with the caption, “I declare it a revolution.”

That time — from approximately Sept. 2015 to June 2016 — was referred to as the “knife intifada,” as there was an uptick in Palestinian terrorist attacks, particularly using knives, against Israelis in Jerusalem, along with other parts of Israel and the West Bank.

During that same month, Ajjour also reportedly posted a two-part tutorial on how to carry out stabbings with the caption, “May Allah protect them,” likely referring to those who were engaging in such attacks.

Then, in 2023, after the son of a Hamas preacher was killed when a device he was trying to launch at Israel exploded, Ajjour mourned his death on Instagram.

“Your father’s legacy is proud of you,” he wrote alongside a picture that included what appeared to be a Hamas flag.

This is not the first time a journalist from The Palestine Chronicle was alleged to have either supported or partaken in terrorism.

Abdallah Aljamal, who was a correspondent for The Chronicle, allegedly held three Israeli hostages in his home, according to the Israeli government.

He was killed during a raid that rescued four hostages, including Argamani.

After the allegations came to light, The Chronicle changed Aljamal’s status on its website from a correspondent to a contributor.

The Palestine Chronicle did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Fichberger wrote that he wants the US House Ways and Means Committee to investigate The Chronicle for what seems to have become a pattern.

“If The Chronicle is let off the hook for employing an actual terrorist hostage-taker, it would prove that the American counter-terror legal apparatus really is irreparably broken,” he wrote.