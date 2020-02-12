Judicial panel appointed to rule on Netanyahu cases

Jerusalem District Court judges were selected to sit on the panel that will hear Netanyahu’s corruption cases.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel was appointed to preside over a trial in the corruption cases that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently faces.

The three judges that will sit on the panel are Rivkah Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham, The Jerusalem Post reported.

While the trial date has not been set, it appears likely that proceedings will not be launched until after March 2 elections, according to the Post.

At the end of January, Netanyahu withdrew a request for immunity before a Knesset committee had the chance to reject it, triggering a trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust stemming from three long-running corruption cases. He now represents the first sitting prime minister to face a criminal trial.

Netanyahu is set to face off with the Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz in a third round of national elections after two inconclusive elections in 2019. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, seeks a fourth consecutive term in office, but failed to form a governing coalition after April and September’s elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.